Space heater may have caused SW Oklahoma City apartment fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A space heater may have ignited a fire that damaged multiple apartments near Southwest 47th and Pennsylvania in Oklahoma City on Friday.

Oklahoma City Fire Department crews arrived at the apartment complex and found smoke and flames shooting from the second floor.

A resident told fire officials he had a space heater running inside his apartment while he was taking out trash.

He returned to his apartment and found it engulfed in flames.

Nobody was injured in the blaze, but three apartments were damaged.