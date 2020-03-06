Space heaters too close to couch cause N.W. Oklahoma City house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is lucky to be alive after escaping a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

Crews responded to the scene around 3:40 a.m. Friday near N.W. 23rd and May.

Officials tell News 4 the caller told crews everyone was out of the house and safe.

One person was inside the home near the fire, and others were on the opposite side of the home. The person near the fire was able to escape.

The fire started in the living room due to space heaters being too close to the couch, fire officials said.

There were no injuries.

Damage estimates are not yet available, but the fire was contained to the living room.

Fire officials say the home did not have working smoke detectors.