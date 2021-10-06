Special audit into town of Lone Wolf finds alleged impropriety on part of official

LONE WOLF, Okla. (KFOR) – A state audit on the town of Lone Wolf found that a town official misused local funds.

State Auditor Cindy Byrd released the results of the audit on Wednesday.

The town’s board requested the audit after a private auditing firm questioned certain expenses. The audit covers Lone Wolf finances between July 2015 and December 2017.

The audit states that office manager Margie Horton used more than $17,000 to purchase health insurance for her children.

It also states that Horton may have taken an additional $47,000 from 2011 to 2015.

The audit alleges Horton profited at least $2,300 when she and two other employees sold fireworks to the town for its July 4th celebration.

“The town treasurer and the town board let Ms. Horton basically run the town. She made the bank deposits, wrote the checks, and had unfettered access to its bank accounts and debit card,” Byrd said in a statement.

The audit also allegedly uncovered $23,000 in questionable spending from the town’s general fund, as well as $22,000 in unauthorized purchases with the town’s debit card.

