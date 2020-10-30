Special delivery: Metro mother gives birth to 8 pound baby at home during ice storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City mother gave birth to a healthy baby boy in her living room without electricity, in the middle of the recent massive ice storm.

“Being a mom is life changing already, as we are day one in,” Morgan Espinoza said.

Morgan Espinoza has a new baby boy, Ari, who is 8 pounds, 5 ounces. He is less than 36 hours old and already has the story of a lifetime.

Morgan Espinoza holding baby Ari.

“We made it work,” Chris Espinoza said. “It was a make it work moment.”

The Espinozas were riding out the ice storm when Morgan’s contractions became unbearable a week before her due date.

“I was so cold,” Morgan Espinoza said. “I was shivering. They call it labor for a reason.”

The inside temperate of their home was 48°.

No power.

No heat.

No pain meds.

The couple decided the living room would have to do.

“I was trying to massage her back and squeeze her hips, and then when she was taking a break, I was loading the fire,” Chris Espinoza said.

Chris was busy stacking firewood for warmth, as neighbors were lending power from generators to boil water in a coffee pot for warm washcloths.

“It was a lot of answered prayers and we are in love,” Chris Espinoza said.

Twelve hours later, the couple became first-time parents.

Morgan, Chris and Ari Espinoza

“I am so proud,” Chris Espinoza said. “I could not of done that.”

Morgan and Chris Espinoza are still waiting for their electricity to come back on, but now they have company.

“I would do a home birth again just with power,” Morgan Espinoza said.

