OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Frontier City set its special events lineup for the 2022-23 season.

The theme park, located in Oklahoma City and part of Six Flags’ park system, has the following special events and attractions on schedule:

Fright Fest presented by SNICKERS® – Select Dates, September 24 – October 30, Oklahoma City’s premier Halloween event is scarier than ever with new haunts, monstertainment and sinister sweets and treats;

– Select Dates, September 24 – October 30, Oklahoma City’s premier Halloween event is scarier than ever with new haunts, monstertainment and sinister sweets and treats; NEW! – Kid’s Boo Fest – Select Dates, September 24 – October 30, this daytime event provides families with Halloween activities, entertainment and other not-so-scary experiences;

– Select Dates, September 24 – October 30, this daytime event provides families with Halloween activities, entertainment and other not-so-scary experiences; NEW for 2023! – Summer Vibes – Keep the summer energy high with specialty food items, thrilling coasters, water slides and more;

– Keep the summer energy high with specialty food items, thrilling coasters, water slides and more; NEW for 2023! – July 4th Fest – Park goers can experience the thrill of freedom with a weekend at Frontier City. Guests can celebrate the red, white and boom with heart-pounding coasters and exciting attractions along with Oklahoma City’s largest fireworks with exclusive VIP Firework Packages.

Visit sixflags.com/frontiercity/events for more event details.

Frontier City is also relaunching its Seasonal Dining Pass, which allows up to two meals with a three-hour window between meals.

Individuals who buy their pass or membership by Sept. 5, 2022, receive a 10 percent discount off the new Seasonal Dining Pass as well as free drinks for the rest of the 2022 Season.

The park also offers different membership tiers with unique benefits. Gold Thrill Seeker includes unlimited park visits plus parking and in-park perks. The Platinum Thrill Seeker is a higher tier and preferable for guests who visit multiple Six Flags venues, including Hurricane Harbor and other outdoor properties. The Diamond Thrill Seeker is the best value and has the best benefits, including all of Platinum’s advantages, plus deeper food and merchandise discounts, extra discounted tickets for friends and more skip-the-line passes, and there are no blockout dates, according to a Frontier City news release.

“Guests may also select the flexible payment plan for the Thrill Seeker annual memberships. Six Flags also offers a Seasonal Pass for frequent home park only visitation,” the news release states.