Special Oklahoma Co. Budget Board meeting called for day before Christmas Eve to vote on pay raise for its members

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An emergency Oklahoma County Budget Board meeting scheduled for the day before Christmas Eve could decide whether its eight members will receive a pay raise next year.

The only agenda item proposes raising their annual salary, which sits at $105,262.50, by as much as $17,325, effective January 1, 2021.

The Budget Board is composed of the county’s elected officials, Court Clerk Rick Warren, County Assessor Larry Stein, County Clerk David B. Hooten, Sheriff P.D. Taylor, Treasurer Forrest “Butch” Freeman, and the three county commissioners, Kevin Calvey, Carrie Blumert, and Brian Maughan.

Hooten and Freeman sponsored the agenda item for Wednesday’s meeting.

“It just seems really a peculiar time to address it,” said Maughan, “and I think it’s just tone deaf considering everything that’s been going on this year with the Covid economy.”

Freeman said the move wasn’t an attempt to sneak anything past anyone.

“Just because the meeting’s been called now does not mean that it has not been in the works let us say, for a while in discussion stages,” Freeman said.

It has been 12 years since their last raise. Freeman pointed out that whatever they earn is the cap for what their employees can earn, making it difficult to compete with other municipalities, like Oklahoma City.

“That doesn’t mean I don’t have good people, I do have good people, but for example, my key people, who have been here with me over the last twelve years, a lot longer than that, they lost 20-percent of their buying power for the last 12 years,” Freeman said.

But Maughan argues the only employees who would be affected already make around $100,000, and that hiring has not been a problem.

“I think the top line employees make plenty, I think we make plenty for what we do, and certainly considering the economy for all and that’s been my long standing position,” Maughan said.

The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m.

The item would need five votes to pass.