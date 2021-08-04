Special Ops team busts illegal marijuana grow operation in Lincoln County, seizing pot with street value of up to $1.5 million

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Special Operations Team of District 23 busted another illegal marijuana grow, after investigators spotted the plants peeking out the top of a suspicious new fence near Wellston.

“This is the first one we’ve come across that was completely outdoors,” said Pottawatomie County District Attorney Alan Grubb.

The Special Operations Team said the marijuana orchard, worth up to $1.5 million dollars, was hiding behind a suspicious new fence near Wellston. Before it was cut down, tips of green could be seen peeking out over the top from the street, which investigators said is against Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics rules.

“We’re working on cracking down on the illegal growing of marijuana because it’s harmful to the patients,” said Grubb.

Investigators said the owner had no licenses to grow the 1,500 crops.

Investigators said the lone employee working the operation took off into the woods when the team arrived. They’re still on the run.

“They use illegal chemicals, they hurt the water table, they use too much power [and] they use too much water,” said the District Attorney.

The sight of an alleged illegal marijuana grow operation in Lincoln County.

Since June, the district attorney said his team has been busting illegal grows in Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties.

Investigators said this is the first time they’ve seized an outside grow, which could put another Oklahoma crop in danger.

“When they have their plants outdoors like this, it allows the hemp industry to be cross pollinated,” said Grubb. “And it will mess up the THC level in the agricultural industry.”

The piles of flower weren’t the only thing seized. Investigators also found caged and free roaming chickens, pigeons, a cage full of friendly sparrows and two hungry puppies.

Inside a home on the lot, investigators found rooms full of blown up mattresses, drug paraphernalia, an AR-15 and ammo.

“It’s a win-win for the state whenever these illegal grow houses get taken out,” Grubb said.

The special operations team is still trying to find the land owner. Investigators said they could be facing cultivation and maintaining a dwelling charges.

Investigators quickly found safe temporary homes for the animals shortly after the bust.