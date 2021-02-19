Specified disposal well operations to cease or reduce in response to 4.2 magnitude earthquake near Manchester

MANCHESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Corporation Commission ordered operators of specified disposal wells in the area of a 4.2 magnitude earthquake to either cease operation or reduce volume.

The earthquake, recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey as having occurred at 7:56 a.m. Friday, registered at a 4.2 magnitude. The epicenter was located near the town of Manchester, according to an OCC news release.

The OCC’s Induced Seismicity Department ordered Arbuckle disposal wells located within three miles of the earthquake’s epicenter to cease operation.

Arbuckle disposal wells within three to 10 miles of the epicenter were ordered to reduce disposal to no more than 50 percent of the most current 30 day average.

Those actions will reduce disposed volumes by an estimated 7,000 barrels a day.

Researchers say disposal into the Arbuckle formation in parts of Oklahoma brings greater risk of induced seismic activity.

Induced Seismicity Department directives, similar to the one issued Friday in response to the Manchester-area earthquake, has helped bring about a sharp decrease in Oklahoma’s seismic activity since 2015.

Featured below is a map of the impacted area and the disposal wells in question: