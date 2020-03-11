Speed causes deadly Logan County crash

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Cashion man was killed in a vehicle crash this week, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened Tuesday around 9:44 p.m. on MacArthur near Camp Road, approximately 10 miles southwest of Guthrie.

According to a trooper’s report, a vehicle traveling southbound on MacArthur lost control, departed the roadway to the left, striking a tree and overturning, before coming to a rest on its top.

The driver, 36-year-old Jerry Avey, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Avey’s condition at the time of the crash is under investigation.

The report states “speed” is what caused the crash.