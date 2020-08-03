Speed limit changes in sight for some Oklahoma interstates

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers traveling along some of Oklahoma’s rural interstates will soon be able to speed up to their destination.

On Monday, the Oklahoma Transportation Commission approved six locations on I-35 and I-40 where they will change the maximum speed limit from 70 miles per hour to 75 miles per hour.

The changes affect the following roads:

I-35 from the Oklahoma/Texas state line, north 90 miles to just south of the SH-74 junction near Purcell

I-35 from the Oklahoma/Kansas state line, south 89 miles to Waterloo Rd. near the Oklahoma/Logan County line

I-40 from the Oklahoma/Texas state line, east 32 miles to near the SH-34 junction west of Elk City

I-40 from just east of the Beckham/Washita County line, east 22 miles to two miles west of the US-183 junction in Clinton

I-40 from just west of the Custer/Caddo County line, east 50 miles to just east of Frisco Rd. near Yukon

I-40 from just east of the SH-18 junction near Shawnee, east 116 miles to just west of the CR 4570 (Dwight Mission Rd.) junction west of Sallisaw.

Officials stress that drivers will only see these changes outside of the major metro areas.

“We know drivers are looking forward to seeing these changes, and we urge them to do their part for safety by following posted speeds and being alert to the surrounding traffic conditions,” Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz said.

Until the new signs are in place, the old posted speed limits will remain the enforced speed. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol urges drivers to pay close attention to the posted speed limits on their route or risk a ticket.

