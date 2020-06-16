Speed limit reduction, No Right Turn on Red intersections coming for downtown Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers traveling in downtown Edmond will see new changes next week as city officials are expected to implement a speed limit reduction and No Right Turn on Red intersections.

Beginning on Monday, June 22, city crews will implement new signage in downtown Edmond to lower the speed limit from 25 to 20 mph and to prohibit right turns at red lights.

City officials say these changes are “the first step to enhance safety for pedestrians and those utilizing alternative modes of transportation.”

Work is expected to last multiple weeks to fully implement with cooperative weather.

The following streets will see a speed limit reduction:

Littler Avenue between Second Street & Thatcher Street

Broadway between Second Street & Thatcher Street

Santa Fe Drive between Edmond Road and Hurd Street

Victory Road between Edwards Street and Thatcher Street

Second Street between Fretz Avenue and Santa Fe Drive

First Street between Fretz Avenue and Boulevard

Main Street between Fretz Avenue and Boulevard

Hurd Street between Fretz Avenue and Boulevard

Campbell Street between the Railroad Tracks and Boulevard

Edwards Street between the Railroad Tracks and Boulevard

Ayers Street between Broadway and Boulevard

Thatcher Street between the Railroad Tracks and Boulevard

Additionally, all traffic signals along Broadway between 2nd Street and Thatcher Street will now be “No Right Turn on Red” intersections.