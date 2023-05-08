SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – The community of Spencer is invited to a fun-filled block party and community health fair this weekend.

The free event is scheduled for 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 at Spencer Elementary School, located at 8900 N.E. 50th St.

Organizers say visitors can enjoy fun games, inflatables, face painting, food trucks, STEM activities, live music, and dancing.

The event will also feature a variety of free health screenings for children and adults including routine childhood immunizations, and free COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

Free boxes of dry goods and produce will also be given out, while supplies last.

Admission is free and open to the public.