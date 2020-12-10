Spencer Fire Department asking for donations for Christmas toy drive

SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – A local fire department is asking for the community’s help to spread a little bit of Christmas cheer.

The Spencer Fire Department is hosting a toy drive to help families who may go without this Christmas.

If you would like to help, you can drop off toy donations at the Spencer Fire Department. All toys must be new, unopened and free of wrapping paper.

You can also bring cash donations to the department or mail a check to “Spencer Fire Local 4050” at the Spencer Fire Department.

Organizers say all donations need to be made by Dec. 21.

On Dec. 22, firefighters will use all of the cash donations to purchase Christmas presents for the families.

On Christmas Eve, they will then deliver all of the gifts to the children in the fire truck.

In 2019, the department helped five families and provided seven presents for each child.

The Spencer Fire Department is located at 8310 N.E. 36th St. in Spencer.

