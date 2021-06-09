Spencer Fire Department receives fire truck from neighboring fire department

SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Spencer Fire Department has another fire truck thanks to the generosity of a neighboring city.

The Del City Fire Department gave Spencer firefighters one of their fire trucks for free.

The City Council in Del City approved the donation during a Monday meeting.

The donation is part of a mutual aid agreement between the two cities.

“It’s priceless. A truck this size and the cost, whatever the cost is, it’s definitely priceless,” said Spencer Fire Chief Dale Griffith.

The fire truck is 21 years old, but has several years of life left, Spencer fire officials said.