Spencer mayor creates drinking water distribution station in response to water shortage

SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Mayor of Spencer is taking action to provide community members drinking water as the water shortage continues in his city.

Mayor Frank Calvin created a drinking water distribution station to help compensate for low water pressure – and in some cases no water pressure – in certain areas of Spencer, according to a city-issued news release.

“In efforts to take care of our citizens we have decided to purchase and distribute water to all of those in need.,” the news release states.

The water distribution station will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 through Monday, Feb. 22.

Spencer’s water issues were brought on by the record-low freezing temperatures of the powerful winter storm that hit Oklahoma.