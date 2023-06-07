SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – Spencer Police spent Tuesday night searching for a suspect who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through several small Oklahoma towns.

Police say they tried to stop the driver in Spencer but instead, he sped off and made it all the way to Choctaw before he bailed out of his SUV. Agencies across the state were given a BOLO for the suspect but he remained on the run Wednesday.

Oklahoma County deputies arrived at the scene to set up a perimeter while law enforcement searched an area near the intersection of Hiwassee and Reno in Choctaw. Police said that was where the suspect stopped his vehicle and ran.

Body camera footage from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office showed deputies with shotguns combing through a neighborhood backed up to a densely wooded area. One deputy searched an RV on a homeowner’s property.

Midwest City Police told News 4 a K-9 unit was called to the scene to help pick up a scent to try to track the man down.

After the chase started in Spencer, the suspect made his way to a major intersection at Reno and Westminster where witnesses told News 4, the black SUV drove through several four-way stops at a high rate of speed.

One witness said the driver flew by her church going nearly 100 miles per hour.

Officers set up stop sticks to try to stop the suspect, who finally stopped at Hiwassee and Reno and reportedly jumped out of the vehicle and took off running.



After 20 minutes of searching officers called of the search with no sign of the man.



A neighbor KFOR spoke to told us law enforcement camped out in the neighborhood for several hours waiting to see if the suspect would return but never came back.