STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – We’re hearing from two of the biggest names in Stillwater on their new partnership.

Eskimo Joe’s has signed its first name, image, likeness deal to OSU Quarterback Spencer Sanders.

News 4’s Lauren Daniels talked to the team’s QB as well as the QB of Joe’s about their decision to come together.

This is a first of its kind partnership for the iconic brand – one both parties say is a match made in cheese fry heaven.

“I’m basic like everyone else, I like the fries,” Sanders told News 4.

Whether it comes to making plays, or menu choices, Sanders knows what he’s doing.

“I do like the chicken club sandwich as well,” he said. “It’s pretty good.”

But one day, he came to Joe’s needing more than a meal.

Sanders wanted to create a t-shirt for his former teacher – something he’d tried to do on his own before.

“But it was not good,” said Sanders.

So, who better to reach out to than a star player in the t-shirt game?

“Once I realized I could do a deal with Eskimo Joe’s I knew they’re very upfront, they take pride in what they do and they do it very well obviously still a nice working company so I said why not give it a try,” Sanders said.

“Gosh, after we met him and just saw how humble he was, unassuming, we just thought we really wanna do this,” said Eskimo Joe’s owner Stan Clark. “So anyway, the rest is history.”

So, Stan Clark and Eskimo Joe’s decided to enter the world of name, image and likeness for the first time – with Sanders – creating a shirt for not just his loved ones – but the whole OSU family.

“This [“Loyal and True” on the t-shirt] is from the alma mater but we find Spencer loyal and true just like Eskimo Joe’s is loyal and true to OSU,” Clark said.

Sanders says he’s grateful for this opportunity – and what NIL is bringing to players across the country.

“I’d say for certain people, it’s definitely a blessing,” said Sanders. “Sometimes kids were sending their stipends home to their parents and stuff like that, just helping the family out so I think NIL is a big opportunity to give too. It’s not just an opportunity to receive.”

Sanders is involved with giving back to charities like Big Brothers, Big Sisters and Make a Wish.

Joe’s is holding a celebration for the partnership tonight from 7-8:30 p.m.