WARNING: This story is graphic and could be disturbing to some viewers.

SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – A Spencer toddler is in the hospital suffering serious injuries after a vicious dog attack Sunday afternoon.

J.J. Rodriguez was playing outside with his sisters when he was ambushed by the dogs.

Courtesy: Wright family

“He doesn’t deserve this. He’s a baby… He had no face,” said Delfina Wright, J.J.’s grandmother. “His eyes are dislocated, his nose will never be the same, he has a trach in his throat right now to help him breathe, his lungs are messed up, his jaw was broken in several different places, his teeth were pulled out by the dogs.”



Courtesy: Wright family

Fortunately, the toddler’s surgery Sunday night was a success.

“Doctors said it looks good for him, that he most likely will survive,” said James Wright, J.J.’s grandfather. “But, he’ll be scarred for life.”

Wright told KFOR doctors said J.J. will likely spend weeks, if not months, recovering in the hospital.

The family said they’re still frustrated with the dogs’ owners because they feel this could have been prevented.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s office told KFOR on Sunday that this incident isn’t the first.

“Police been called here numerous times. He’s been cited several times for about three weeks and honestly it was just a matter of time before something like this happened,” said Aaron Brillbeck, with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

But on Monday, the dog owners denied those claims.

“There’s no proof,” said Chad Minshew, the dog’s owner.

Regardless, the owner said he’s devastated by what his dog did.

The owners signed the official animal welfare form for the dog to be put down Monday.

“[I’m] emotionally crumbled,” said Minshew. “I’ve had that dog for five years. He’s never been aggressive. I have kids. He’s never done anything like that. And for him to do that, yes, I do want him put down. I feel that it is right. What else can you do? How are you supposed to get over something like that?”

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.

The family has a GoFundMe account set up to help pay J.J.’s medical expenses.