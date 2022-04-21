EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Some Edmond drivers are peeved after a paint spill on the road caused unwanted paint jobs on their vehicles Wednesday morning.

KFOR learned that a truck from the Lowe’s hardware store at 1320 E. 2nd St., accidently spilled a container of white paint on the roadway of Kelly Avenue, near 15th Street, around 9 a.m.

Spilled paint on a road in Edmond. Photo from KFOR.

A Masters Car Wash branch, a few minutes away, got a bit busier as a result, with a rush of drivers desperate to wash fresh paint spots and blotches off their vehicles.

“We have noticed an uptick in cars coming in with paint on,” said manager Jordan Bush. “In some spots it was covering the whole door. In other areas just kind of splotted around. There were a few that came in that were pretty bad over the rims, the tires, over the body of the car.”

Bush said it’s taking them about three to four hours to get the paint off the vehicles, and that the sooner one can get their vehicle treated, the better.

“Definitely don’t let it sit on your car,” he advised. “It can bake into the clear coat. If it bakes into the clear coat, especially with the heat that we’re going to have in the next couple of days, it’s not a good thing for it.”

Spilled paint being cleaned off an Edmond road. Photo from KFOR.

A manager at the Lowe’s told KFOR they immediately called a cleaning contractor to handle the road situation after the paint spilled. He then told us that anyone that has paint on their car from the spill can call them and they’ll put in an insurance claim to take care of detail and repair costs.