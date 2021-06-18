‘Spirit of Oklahoma’ Fire truck that honors fallen NY firefighters coming home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A fire truck that honored the lives of fallen New York City firefighters is now heading home to the Sooner State.

When a bomb exploded in Oklahoma City on April 19, 1995, first responders from across the state rushed to the downtown area to search for survivors.

As the days went by, help arrived from across the country.

Dozens of firefighters from the Fire Department of New York traveled across the country to provide help to Oklahomans in their darkest hour.

Less than 10 years later, the New York firefighters were dealing with the deadliest terror attack on American soil in their home state.

Tragically, 10 New York firefighters who helped during the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building bombing lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

To honor their sacrifice, Oklahoma students raised nearly $500,000 to purchase a rescue truck to send to New York. They called it ‘The Spirit of Oklahoma’ and listed the names of the 10 first responders on the side of the truck.

After being used for years in New York, ‘The Spirit of Oklahoma’ ended up for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

“I saw this big fire truck and I was like, ‘Oh, this looks familiar,’ and I just clicked on it, you know, not thinking anything of it, and then I saw “Spirit of Oklahoma” and I was like, ‘No… That’s not that truck,’” said Calera Fire Department Chief Brian Norton.

Chief Norton and Lt. Jake Trujillo reached out to the owner and asked for time to raise enough money to purchase the rescue truck. They would have until June 15 to raise $25,000 to purchase the truck and bring it back to Oklahoma.

Initially, the group didn’t reach their goal. However, the owner agreed to hold it two more days in order for them to make one final fundraising push.

Following an anonymous $15,000 donation, the GoFundMe account reached $25,390 on Thursday.

Once the rescue truck returns to Oklahoma, it will then be stored at the Tulsa Firefighter Museum.