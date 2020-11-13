Spiro Police issue Silver Alert for missing 75-year-old

SPIRO, Okla. (KFOR) – The Spiro Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 75-year-old man.

Luther Clayton was last seen near Marvin’s Foods grocery store around 2:45 p.m. Friday wearing black jeans, a lime green jacket, and a blue ball cap.

If you see Clayton or know of his whereabouts, contact Spiro Police immediately.

