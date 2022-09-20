TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa say a love for SpongeBob led them to a serial burglary suspect.

Between July 23rd and September 13th, officers with the Tulsa Police Department received reports of five different burglaries at the Waterside Apartment Complex.

In most of the cases, the front door of the apartment had been kicked in and electronics, guns, and televisions were stolen.

Investigators were able to see some of the stolen items listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace. While looking at the listings, they noticed a particular item in the background: SpongeBob shorts and SpongeBob socks.

Detectives identified the suspect as Edward Price and served a search warrant at his apartment.

While detectives were looking around, they found the SpongeBob clothing in Price’s dryer.

Officials say they recovered multiple televisions, cell phones, iPads, tablets, guns, ammunition, internet routers, and other electronics. Many of the items have already been returned to the victims.

Price was arrested for second-degree burglary after a felony conviction, knowingly concealing stolen property, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.