OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Spooky Pooch Parade scheduled for this weekend has been cancelled due to weather, according to the Myriad Botanical Gardens.

Myriad Botanical Gardens stated, “Due to the forecasted cold weather, we regret to inform you that Saturday’s event has been canceled. Don’t worry, though! All registered pups will receive full refunds. Stay cozy and enjoy a snuggly weekend indoors.”

The Gardens’ full moon bike ride, scheduled for Saturday night, has also been canceled.