OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahomans looking to do some spring cleaning will get a chance to get rid of those items on today.

A special collections of spring cleaning items that you typically can not place in regular trash bins will be ready for collection at the OKC fairgrounds starting April 1, 2023.

Image courtesy KFOR

Items include tires, computers, ammunition and prescription medication.

The drop off will take place on the south side of the fairgrounds and a utility bill will be required for proof of residency.

Image courtesy KFOR

The event will not accept TV’s, radios, microwaves or liquids. The event is expected to provide services every week if you are unable to make it on today. For more information go here.