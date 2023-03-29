OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Spring is in the air, and that means it is the perfect time to tackle some spring cleaning projects.

Oklahoma City will host a special collection for computers, tires, ammunition, and prescription medication on Saturday, April 1.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 1, residents can head to the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds to drop off the unwanted items.

Organizers say the collection is only open to Oklahoma City residents, and you must bring your current City of Oklahoma City water bill to prove residency.

Syringes, liquids, inhalers, tire rims, televisions, radios, microwaves, and wheels will not be accepted.