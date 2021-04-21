Spring cleaning: Medication take-back event scheduled

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – If you’re doing a bit of spring cleaning, organizers say you shouldn’t forget about your medicine cabinet.

A drive-thru mobile medication take-back event allows residents to drop off unused and unwanted medications.

“Nearly everyone has at least one prescription drug in their home. Properly storing and disposing of your medications can prevent abuse and overdoses, is safe for your family, and is environmentally friendly,” Laura Brennan, chairperson of CARxE+, said. “We are excited to partner with Homeland to bring this take-back event to locations convenient for Oklahoma County residents. We’re making it very simple – just Drive Up and Drop Off!”

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 24 at two Homeland locations. One event will be held at the Homeland at 9225 N. May Ave. in Oklahoma City and other at 1151 N. Bryant in Edmond.

Organizers say they will collect pills and patches, but no syringes, liquids or inhalers.

Participants will not need to leave their vehicle, but instead, with hand their medications off through their car window.

All event workers will be masked and gloved for protection. Medications should be left in their original containers, when possible.