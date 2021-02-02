Spring cleaning? Oklahoma City planning special collection event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are ready to do a bit of spring cleaning around your home, Oklahoma City residents will be able to get rid of certain items during a special collection event.

Oklahoma City will host a special collection for unwanted computers, tires, ammunition, and prescription medication from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 10 at State Fair Park.

The collection is open to Oklahoma City residents only. Recyclers must bring their current city water bill stub to prove residency.

Syringes, liquids, inhalers, tire rims, televisions, and wheels will not be accepted during the event.

The drop off site will be on the south side of the fairgrounds, east of the arena.