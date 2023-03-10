OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Residents who are beginning to tackle their spring cleaning projects can dispose of certain items for free.

Oklahoma City will host a special collection for unwanted computers, tires, ammunition, and prescription medications from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds.

Syringes, liquids, inhalers, tire rims, televisions, and wheels will not be accepted.

Organizers say the collection is open to Oklahoma City residents only. Residents must bring their current City of Oklahoma City water bill to prove residency.

The drop off site will be on the south side of the fairgrounds, east of the Jim Norick Arena. Residents should go to the fairgrounds from May Ave. at Gate 5 on Gordon Cooper Blvd.

If you have hazardous waste items, you can drop those off at the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facility, located at 1621 S. Portland Ave. They accept gasoline, automotive fluids, batteries, pesticides, weed killers, swimming pool chemicals, and paint-related products.