OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Last weekend marked Oklahoma’s two-day turkey hunting season for youth hunters 17 and younger. This week the season allows hunters statewide to get into the woods and harvest a gobbler.

According to the Wildlife Department any harvested turkey must be tagged in the field and checked in using the online E-Check system. The bag limit for a wild turkey is one tom turkey, which is defined as any bearded turkey.

The regular turkey hunting season kicks off April 16 to May 16 statewide.

Here are some reminders pertaining to turkey season:

While bearded hens are technically legal to take, hunters are encouraged to ensure they harvest only a tom or a jake.

Be sure to E-check and field tag your harvest.

Don’t trespass onto private land to hunt or retrieve a bird. Read all regulations on hunting and areas you will hunt, and obey all posted rules on public areas.

Make safety your priority. Potential dangers include bad decoy placement; wearing any red, blue or white; using turkey fans, etc.

For complete details spring turkey hunting season, consult the Oklahoma Fishing and Hunting Regulations online at www.wildlifedepartment.com.