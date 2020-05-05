Sprouts expands grocery pickup service to Oklahoma stores

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma residents who are trying to socially distance from others will soon be able to pick up fresh groceries from a popular market.

Sprouts Farmers Market has expanded its grocery pickup service to 11 locations throughout Oklahoma.

Beginning Tuesday, customers can shop for fresh and organic products online and then pick them up at the store.

Organizers say the service allows customers to plan grocery pick up for the same day or to scheduled several days in advance. Customers are alerted when their order is ready.

A Sprouts employee will then bring the groceries to a designated parking spot when the customer arrives and checks in.