Squirrel causes Lawton power outage

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) – Residents in Lawton lost power Tuesday afternoon after a squirrel damaged a power line.

“We had a squirrel get on top of what we call a pothead, up on a transformer, and either got across or chewed on the line, and it didn’t end well for him,” Tim Hushbeck, PSO External Affairs Manager, told KSWO.

Aside from residents being affected, two schools also lost power.

The district struggled to tell parents about the issue due to phones being down.

And, two cars were involved in a crash because of vehicles continuing to go through the intersection instead of treating it like a four-way stop.

Hushbeck says as spring gets underway, this could happen again.

“It doesn’t take much to disrupt the system, and we try to stay on top of it as much as we can, but it’s difficult to stay on top of a squirrel. Maybe we can have a good spring, and the animals will find other things to climb on,” said Hushbeck.