SSM Health implementing $15 minimum wage for employees

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A hospital system with locations across central Oklahoma says it is implementing a new minimum wage for employees.

SSM Health says it will implement a new minimum wage of $15 per hour throughout its four-state system, including hospitals in Oklahoma.

“Our Mission and Values call us to care for the health and wellbeing of all those we serve,” said Joe Hodges, Regional President, SSM Health Oklahoma. “As a leading employer in Oklahoma, our ongoing commitment is to foster a diverse, inclusive and equitable workplace – which includes providing fair and socially just wages and benefits for our team members, along with robust programs and resources designed to promote wellness.”

SSM Health locations in Oklahoma include:

SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City

SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital in Shawnee

SSM Health Bone & Joint Hospital at St. Anthony

SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital- Midwest

SSM Health St. Anthony Healthplex locations

SSM Health Medical Group.

Officials say the wage increase will take effect on Oct. 10.

The increase will impact nearly 3,000 team members across Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin.