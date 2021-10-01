SSM Health implementing $15 minimum wage for employees

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
St Anthony Hospital

SSM Health St. Anthony – KFOR

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A hospital system with locations across central Oklahoma says it is implementing a new minimum wage for employees.

SSM Health says it will implement a new minimum wage of $15 per hour throughout its four-state system, including hospitals in Oklahoma.

“Our Mission and Values call us to care for the health and wellbeing of all those we serve,” said Joe Hodges, Regional President, SSM Health Oklahoma. “As a leading employer in Oklahoma, our ongoing commitment is to foster a diverse, inclusive and equitable workplace – which includes providing fair and socially just wages and benefits for our team members, along with robust programs and resources designed to promote wellness.”

SSM Health locations in Oklahoma include:

  • SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City
  • SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital in Shawnee
  • SSM Health Bone & Joint Hospital at St. Anthony
  • SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital- Midwest
  • SSM Health St. Anthony Healthplex locations
  • SSM Health Medical Group.

Officials say the wage increase will take effect on Oct. 10.

The increase will impact nearly 3,000 team members across Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More U.S & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter