SSM Health launching new program to help nurses come back to patient care

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – SSM Health is launching a new program to help nurses in central Oklahoma come back to patient care.

The ‘Return to Practice’ collaboration is open to nurses in central Oklahoma as a way to meet the continuing need for clinicians during the pandemic.

The program, which pays nurses throughout the training, provides remote and hands-on instruction to nursing professionals who want to return to patient care.

The course, which usually takes four weeks to complete, is being condensed to two weeks to allow returning clinicians to make an immediate impact.

Once the pandemic is over, participants will have the option to continue as an SSM Health nurse and go through the SSM Health new hire nurse onboarding program.

Nurses who complete the program will be placed at SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital- Oklahoma City and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital- Shawnee.

“Most of us become nurses because we want to make a difference,” Amber Wood, RN, MSN, MBA, director of learning and development for SSM Health says. “I talk to many former nurses who would like to come back to the field but are not even sure how to begin. This program lets them see a clear path back to patient care even if it is only to support during the pandemic.”

The next session of Return to Practice is scheduled to begin April 20.

For more information or to register, visit SSM Health’s website.