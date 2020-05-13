SSM Health St. Anthony cautions individuals not to delay medical care

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While going to the doctor during the COVID-19 pandemic can be a scary thought, health officials at SSM Health St. Anthony say you should not delay seeking medical care.

While the threat of COVID-19 continues, the SSM Health St. Anthony health system strongly encourages patients not to postpone care, particularly individuals with chronic illnesses, urgent or emergency conditions, as well as those needing biopsies and other diagnostic procedures.

Officials with SSM Health St. Anthony say they are taking “a number of steps to ensure the safest possible care environment, including universal masking requirements, mandatory screening for all entrants, visitor restrictions, enhanced cleaning practices and more.”