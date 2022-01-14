SSM Health St. Anthony limiting number of visitors as COVID cases rise

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As COVID-19 cases continue to climb across Oklahoma, some healthcare providers are taking additional steps to slow the spread of the virus.

SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital announced that it is limiting the number of visitors in their facilities.

“Due to the Omicron surge, the demand for care in our hospitals is at its highest peak since the start of the pandemic,” said Joe Hodges, Regional President, SSM Health Oklahoma. “Alongside health care providers statewide, our staff is overwhelmed, and we need the public’s help to get this virus under control.”

All SSM Health St. Anthony facilities are limiting visitors to the legal minimum while following the Oklahoma No Patient Left Alone Act.

Officials say special circumstances are in place for compassionate care, labor and delivery care, cancer care, behavioral health patients, and patients under isolation precautions.

In addition to getting vaccinated, wearing masks, washing hands and watching your distance, SSM Health St. Anthony recommends the following precautions:

Postpone social gatherings and events until case numbers decrease.

Work from home, if at all possible. If remote work is unavailable, make as many meetings as possible virtual and avoid breakroom gatherings.

Wear a mask over the nose and mouth – preferably a surgical or N-95 or KN-95 mask – when outside your home, regardless of vaccination status.

If you feel sick or suspect you have been exposed to COVID-19, stay home until you have results of a negative PCR COVID test.

If you are experiencing an emergency, dial 911 or visit your nearest emergency room.

If you need a routine COVID test but do not require emergency medical treatment, visit www.testokc.com to find the testing location nearest you.