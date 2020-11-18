SSM Health St. Anthony moving to ‘no visitor’ policy due to COVID-19 increase

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In response to the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases across the state, officials with SSM Health St. Anthony say it is temporarily moving to a ‘no visitor’ policy.

“As COVID-19 numbers increase in our state, we continue to treat patients at all levels of care across medical conditions, including COVID-19,” said Tammy Powell, president, SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital. “As caregivers, we take seriously our duty to exhaust every measure in our toolkit to slow the spread of this virus. We have reached the point of community spread that we believe moving temporarily to a ‘no visitor’ policy is the most responsible course of action for our patients, employees and, ultimately, the larger community.”

Officials say there will be some exceptions like labor and delivery, pediatrics, and compassionate care.

In most other instances, visitors will not be permitted until further notice.

“We look forward to a day when the curve has been flattened and we can welcome visitors into our facilities, and we will certainly be watching numbers and adjusting our policies accordingly as time marches on,” Powell said. “Until that point, we encourage Oklahomans to help us fight COVID-19 by wearing masks, washing their hands and keeping a safe distance from one another – we’re all in this together.”

In the meantime, anyone going into a St. Anthony facility will be required to wear a mask and may be subject to screening.

