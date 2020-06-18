SSM Health St. Anthony offering virtual crisis mental health services

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Despite the fact that emergency departments are welcoming patients to safe environments that minimize the chance of COVID-19 transmission, many Oklahomans may still be hesitant to seek emergency care.

Simultaneously, incidences of suicidality, depression, anxiety, abuse and other serious mental health conditions are projected to be on the rise.

SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital is now offering virtual assessments to determine the need for mental health crisis intervention and care.

Patients can access these resources 24/7 from the comfort of their own homes by calling 405-713-5706.