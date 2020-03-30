St. Anthony employees creating their own face shield masks

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As hospitals and clinics across the country struggle to keep up with the spread of the novel coronavirus, nurses and doctors are often the ones who are most at risk of catching the virus.

As patients flood emergency rooms with symptoms of COVID-19, health care professionals are doing their best to protect themselves. However, with a shortage of personal protective equipment across the country, it is becoming increasingly difficult.

SSM Health St. Anthony has created its own ‘mini factory’ where employees are creating face shield masks.

Officials with SSM Health say the masks are manufactured by St. Anthony employees at an off-site location in Oklahoma City.

During the pandemic, volunteers from across the country have been lending their skills to help hospital workers in need.

Inmates at the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center are spending their time sewing masks.

“It means a lot to me to be able to give back to the community, and to make a difference, and to show that we are more than just a number,” said Kelsey, an inmate at MBCC. “And that we actually do care about the community and giving back.”

If you would like to make face masks to donate, INTEGRIS officials say material should consist of two layers of tightly woven 100% cotton fabric.

To see instructions for making masks, visit this tutorial.