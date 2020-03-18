St. Luke’s United Methodist Church: Child at downtown care center tests positive for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the St. Luke’s United Methodist Church say a child at the Childcare Center Downtown tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a letter sent to parents, officials say the child was in the ‘Penguins’ class, but had not been in attendance since Friday and was not showing signs of illness at that time.

“Following the guidance of the OCCHD, we immediately reached out to all families of children in the class. Those who were in attendance were quickly picked up and have entered a period of self-quarantine. Two teachers who work directly with the class have also placed themselves in self-quarantine, as recommended by state officials.”

Officials say the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (DHS) asked them to keep the downtown childcare center open for the rest of the children not in the quarantine.

“We will continue to apply best practices in thorough handwashing and sanitization of classrooms. The Penguins class and Downtown Center will be professionally cleaned tonight just as we do every night at all four locations. If you or your child begin to show signs of sickness, we urge you keep your child at home and consult a medical professional. We have asked the same of our staff. Thank you for your support and understanding as we navigate this unprecedented situation. The health and safety of your children is and always will be our top priority.”