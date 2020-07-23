Stabbing in Lawton leaves one in critical condition

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – One person is in critical condition after a stabbing in Lawton this week.
On Wednesday, police responded to a local hospital in reference to a man who had been stabbed in the neck and had arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle.
The man was then flow to another hospital in critical condition.
The incident remains under investigation.
