OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police confirm they are working a stabbing in the NW part of the city at Homeless Alliance Shelter.

Police officials say the stabbing took place near NW 4th and N Virginia, where two people have been transported to the hospital. According to police, a man stabbed a male and female, then a staff member was cut on the hand with minor injuries as they were trying to stop it.

Police confirm they are still looking for the suspect in this active scene.

