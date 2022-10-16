OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Authorities say that a stabbing suspect was shot and killed by Oklahoma City Police on Sunday.

Authorities said that two officers responded to a scene near SW 25th and S Blackwelder Ave Sunday at around 2:25pm . According to Capt. Valerie Littlejohn, an armed man with a knife had already stabbed another man when officers arrived.

Officers then gave the suspect multiple commands to drop his weapon. He refused and one officer deployed his taser twice but it was ineffective both times.

Authorities say the suspect then turned and made a threating move toward the officer who had deployed the taser, causing both officers to discharge their weapons.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injures and was pronounced dead.

Oklahoma City PD said the officers involved in the incident have been put on routine administrative leave while the case is being actively investigated.

This is a developing story.