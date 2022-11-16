EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Three employees at Redlands Community College were honored by the Oklahoma Association of Community Colleges (OACC) on Wednesday.

Justin DuPris, Scotti Charmasson, and Eli Zucksworth have been recognized by the OACC for their outstanding work at Redlands Community College.

Dupris was awarded Outstanding Support Staff Member, Charmasson was awarded Outstanding Faculty Member, and Zucksworth was awarded Outstanding Professional Staff Member.

“We have an excellent team of faculty and staff at Redlands, and all three of these honorees have played a pivotal role in helping our students and employees navigate the challenges of the past year,” said Jack Bryant, president of Redlands Community College. “It’s an honor to recognize individuals each year who have exhibited such dedication to the students and the college, and we appreciate their commitment to making a positive impact on our students’ college experience.”