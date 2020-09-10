Stafford Air & Space Museum celebrates legendary namesake’s birthday with free admission

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – The Stafford Air & Space Museum is giving free admission for two days in celebration of its legendary namesake’s birthday.

General Thomas P. Stafford turns 90 on Thursday, Sept. 17.

The museum is celebrating the legendary NASA astronaut’s birthday with free admission from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 17 and on Saturday, Sept. 19, according to a museum news release.

Here’s a look at celebration activities the museum has planned for for Sept. 17 and Sept. 19:

Thursday, Sept. 17:

• Free Museum admission all day 9-5.

• Visitors are invited to write a birthday message to Gen. Stafford on a banner in the museum.

• Stores at the Stafford 7-8:30 for Members only. We will have face time with Gen. Stafford for Q&A time.

Saturday, Sept. 19:

• Free Museum admission all day 9-5.

• Food Trucks

• Birthday Cake being served starting at noon until the museum runs out.

• Face Time with Gen. Stafford for Q&A.

Stafford is a veteran of four space missions, three of which he led as mission commander.

When he returned to Earth on May 26, 1969, from his Apollo 10 mission to the moon, Stafford and his crewmates, John Young and Gene Cernan, shot back into the atmosphere at 24,791 mph, nearly seven miles a second. That rapid return achieved the all-time human speed record that still stands today. Stafford commanded the Apollo 10 mission. He is the only living member of that mission crew.

