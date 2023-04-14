OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is coming back to benefit the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

According to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, the state-wide food drive will benefit partners in central and western Oklahoma.

Officials say Oklahomans should receive plastic donation bags in their mailbox the week of May 8. Residents are then encouraged to fill the bag, or any plastic bag, with nonperishable food items to leave next to their mailbox on May 13 for their mail carrier to take.

According to the Food Bank, this is the 31st National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. As the nation’s largest single-day food drive, it has raised more than 12 million pounds of food and more than $9.9 million to fight hunger in Oklahoma since 1992.

Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Image courtesy Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

“The Stamp Out Food Hunger Drive is incredible in its ability to engage Oklahomans right at their mailbox,” said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “The Regional Food Bank is excited to once again work with the NALC and the U.S. Postal Service to make the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive a success and provide thousands of meals to our neighbors in central and western Oklahoma.”

The Food Bank says items like peanut butter, canned tuna and chicken, canned fruits, pasta and canned sauce, soup and stew are recommended. Healthy options such as whole grains and low-sodium are also needed.

For more information regarding the food drive, visit rfbo.org.