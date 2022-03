OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are at the scene of a standoff that has lasted beyond overnight hours.

A burglary suspect is barricading himself in the M Mart convenience store near the corner of Interstate 35 and 23rd Street.

A standoff at an Oklahoma City convenience store.

The store was burglarized shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday.

Law enforcement officials are at the location.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.