ANADARKO, Okla. (KFOR) – The Anadarko Police Department says a standoff has ended peacefully after officers responded to utility workers allegedly being threatened with a gun.

According to the Anadarko Chief of Police, a call came in that a man was threatening utility workers with a handgun while they were working in the alley behind a home on SW 1st St.

When officers arrived, the resident inside the home wouldn’t come to the door, so the tactical team was called. Negotiators met with family who tried to call him, but he wouldn’t answer.

Eventually, negotiators were able to talk to him and get to surrender.

He was taken into custody and is being booked into the Caddo County Jail.

No other information is available.