OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Due to an accident, I-35 southbound, north of Edmond, is at a standstill.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it was a truck that had folded with a skid steer so it could not be moved.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
