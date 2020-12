Starbucks offering free coffee to frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As temperatures continue to drop across the state, a popular coffee shop is providing free drinks to those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

In response to the rise in COVID-19 cases, Starbucks announced that it will offer a free tall brewed coffee to frontline workers at participating stores throughout the month of December.

β€œIt has been an extraordinarily difficult year, especially for the front-line responders who are serving our communities,” said Virginia Tenpenny, Starbucks vice president, Global Social Impact. β€œWe want to show our deep gratitude for those who support and protect us every day with a small gesture of kindness and a cup of coffee.”

Beginning Dec. 1 through Dec. 31, any customer who identifies as a frontline responder to the COVID-19 crisis will receive a hot or cold tall brewed coffee at no charge.

Frontline workers eligible for the free coffee include:

Frontline healthcare providers

Doctors

Nurses

Public health workers

Pharmacists

Dispatchers

Firefighters

Paramedics

Police officers

Dentists

Dental hygienists

Therapists

Psychologists

Social workers

Counselors

Hospital staff including Janitors Housekeeping staff Security

Active-duty military.

