Starbucks offering free coffee to frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As temperatures continue to drop across the state, a popular coffee shop is providing free drinks to those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

In response to the rise in COVID-19 cases, Starbucks announced that it will offer a free tall brewed coffee to frontline workers at participating stores throughout the month of December.

“It has been an extraordinarily difficult year, especially for the front-line responders who are serving our communities,” said Virginia Tenpenny, Starbucks vice president, Global Social Impact. “We want to show our deep gratitude for those who support and protect us every day with a small gesture of kindness and a cup of coffee.”

Beginning Dec. 1 through Dec. 31, any customer who identifies as a frontline responder to the COVID-19 crisis will receive a hot or cold tall brewed coffee at no charge.

Frontline workers eligible for the free coffee include:

Frontline healthcare providers

Doctors

Nurses

Public health workers

Pharmacists

Dispatchers

Firefighters

Paramedics

Police officers

Dentists

Dental hygienists

Therapists

Psychologists

Social workers

Counselors

Hospital staff including Janitors Housekeeping staff Security

Active-duty military.

