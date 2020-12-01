Starbucks offering free coffee to frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As temperatures continue to drop across the state, a popular coffee shop is providing free drinks to those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
In response to the rise in COVID-19 cases, Starbucks announced that it will offer a free tall brewed coffee to frontline workers at participating stores throughout the month of December.
“It has been an extraordinarily difficult year, especially for the front-line responders who are serving our communities,” said Virginia Tenpenny, Starbucks vice president, Global Social Impact. “We want to show our deep gratitude for those who support and protect us every day with a small gesture of kindness and a cup of coffee.”
Beginning Dec. 1 through Dec. 31, any customer who identifies as a frontline responder to the COVID-19 crisis will receive a hot or cold tall brewed coffee at no charge.
Frontline workers eligible for the free coffee include:
- Frontline healthcare providers
- Doctors
- Nurses
- Public health workers
- Pharmacists
- Dispatchers
- Firefighters
- Paramedics
- Police officers
- Dentists
- Dental hygienists
- Therapists
- Psychologists
- Social workers
- Counselors
- Hospital staff including
- Janitors
- Housekeeping staff
- Security
- Active-duty military.
LATEST STORIES:
- Lindsey Graham says Trump should attend Biden’s inauguration
- Olympic rings back up in Tokyo Bay, serving as sign of hope amid pandemic
- Nurse brags on TikTok about defying COVID-19 restrictions, put on administrative leave
- Oklahoma City church providing free food boxes to those in need
- First blood test to help diagnose Alzheimer’s goes on sale