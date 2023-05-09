BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – It was a starry night as Bethany Children’s Health Center celebrated a “starry night” at their annual, spring prom.

The highly anticipated event featured a guest host: OSU Game Day personality Les Thomas, who served as prom host, along with an enchanting scene for the teens; including traditional prom decor and attire and the crowning of prom kings and queens for patients, families and staff.

Organizers said the annual dance allows hospitalized teens to experience a common, social rite of passage like many of their peers without leaving campus.

“At Bethany Children’s, we believe that they can experience everything they would experience outside of the hospital to the hospital. They go to class, they have prom, they have activities [and] our mission is to maximize the potential of every child,” said Director of Corporate Communications, Richard Mills-Tetteh.

Bethany Children’s Health Center (formerly The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital), offers round the clock medical care to patient who have complex medical conditions or are rehabilitating from traumatic injury or illness.

The private, non-profit hospital, accredited by Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), offers inpatient and outpatient services for children and is the only inpatient pediatric rehabilitation facility in Oklahoma.